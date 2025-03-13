Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Connor Zary to have hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety for hit on Elias Pettersson

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2025 12:02 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Lots of people are talking about a hit that Connor Zary delivered on Elias Pettersson during a game on Wednesday night.
Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary is set to have a hearing Thursday for a hit against Vancouver Canucks defenceman Elias Pettersson, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced.

The incident took place in the first period of Vancouver’s 4-3 shootout win over Calgary on Wednesday night.

The rookie blueliner caught Flames forward Nazem Kadri with an open-ice hit as Kadri was driving into the Canucks’ zone.

Zary, in immediate response, hit Pettersson high in the side of the head with his elbow and pinned him to the ice.

Zary was given a two-minute interference penalty on the play.

Pettersson played one more shift before leaving the game. The Canucks did not provide any injury details after the game.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

