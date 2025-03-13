Connor Zary to have hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety for hit on Elias Pettersson

See more sharing options

Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary is set to have a hearing Thursday for a hit against Vancouver Canucks defenceman Elias Pettersson, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced.

The incident took place in the first period of Vancouver’s 4-3 shootout win over Calgary on Wednesday night.

The rookie blueliner caught Flames forward Nazem Kadri with an open-ice hit as Kadri was driving into the Canucks’ zone.

Zary, in immediate response, hit Pettersson high in the side of the head with his elbow and pinned him to the ice.

Zary was given a two-minute interference penalty on the play.

Pettersson played one more shift before leaving the game. The Canucks did not provide any injury details after the game.