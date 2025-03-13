Proposed legislation aims to modernize Alberta hunting laws: Loewen

Send this page to someone via email

New legislation proposed by Alberta’s government would make hunting in a wheelchair legal and permit kids as young as 12 to use guns without adults around.

Hunters would also not have to wear high-visibility clothing, although government officials say that requirement hasn’t been enforced for years.

The new rules are among two dozen changes in a bill introduced by Parks Minister Todd Loewen to modernize hunting laws under the Wildlife Act.

“As hunting and trapping continue to evolve, it’s essential that Alberta’s regulations do as well,” Loewen told reporters Wednesday.

Hunters currently cannot hunt from a wheelchair because the chairs are legally defined as a vehicle. The bill will change that.

“We’re ensuring that Albertans with disabilities can continue to enjoy this important cultural tradition while using mobility aids,” Loewen said.

He said removing the need for adults to supervise youngsters hunting with guns will bring Alberta in line with federal firearms legislation.

Loewen’s bill would also permit hunters to kill black bears and cougars for meat without having to preserve the hides.

He said removing the need for hunters to keep and process the hides made sense considering the same requirement doesn’t exist for animals commonly hunted for meat, such as deer or moose.

“If we have somebody that wants to hunt (black bears and cougars) just for the meat, then I think they should be allowed to have that opportunity and not be forced to process a hide that they have no desire to keep,” Loewen said.

The bill would also allow hunters to use leashed dogs to track wounded big game animals like deer, and shoot waterfowl from motorized boats as long as the boat isn’t in motion.

“The proposed changes will simplify regulations, preserve fair chase practices, and ensure that our wildlife management practices are both sustainable and adaptable to new challenges and opportunities,” Loewen said.

His legislation would also allow people to transport certain injured animals to a veterinarian or rehabilitation facility without a permit as is currently required, as long as the animal doesn’t pose a threat to the person.

Sarah Elmeligi, the Opposition NDP environment critic, said Wednesday the bill includes necessary updates but fails to address concerns about past government hunting decisions.

“(Loewen’s) reckless decision to lift restricted trapping and harvesting limits on species like river otters, wolverines, fishers and lynx has put them at risk,” she said.

“Minister Loewen has already set a dangerous precedent with his attacks on Alberta’s wildlife, and this bill does nothing to reverse course or address the concerns of Albertans.”