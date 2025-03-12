Shaftesbury Titans claim high school hockey title

Send this page to someone via email

The Shaftesbury Titans are the division two champions in the Winnipeg High School Hockey League.

The Titans scored three times in the third period for a 6-4 win over the Léo-Rémillard Renards in Game 2 of the championship series on Wednesday at the Seven Oaks Sportsplex. The Titans won the series in two straight games to sweep the best-of-three affair.

It was their fourth straight sweep as they finished the post-season with a perfect 8-0 record.

Colson Hack notched a pair for the Titans as they won their first division championship in six years. Dean Saunders, Jack Bilous, Jayden Mateychuk, and Alex Vasko also scored in the championship-clinching victory.

Luca Pizzi made 34 saves in goal for Shaftesbury.

Samuel Maitre scored twice for the Renards, while Mathieu Chouinard and Cedric Comte had the other tallies for Léo-Rémillard.

It’s the Titans fourth boys high school hockey crown in school history and first since 2019. They also captured the division two title in 2007 and 2011.

They finished in fourth place in the regular season.

The division three championship is going to a deciding Game 3 on Thursday after the Warren Wildcats defeated the Louis-Riel Voyageurs 6-3 to even up the best-of-three series at one game apiece.

The Vincent Massey Trojans won the city championship last week. The AAAA Provincial High School Hockey Championships begin on Friday.