Calgary man charged with 2nd-degree murder after individual found dead in Legacy

Calgary police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a suspicious death that occurred in Legacy on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Police say the initial call came in around 2:20 a.m. for reports of a man in medical distress, following an altercation inside an apartment in the 200 block of Legacy Boulevard S.E..

When officers arrived, they found a man who was declared deceased on scene — and another person who was taken into custody.

View image in full screen Police tape surrounds the front entrance of an apartment building in Legacy where the body of a man was discovered inside on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Global News

Following an autopsy on Wednesday, police said the victim was a man in his 60s who is not believed to be from the Calgary area. His name has not been released.

Police say 37-year-old Stefan Simion Bell of Calgary has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and will appear in court on Friday.

Investigators said they believe there was an altercation involving a weapon inside the residence and the victim was fatally assaulted.

View image in full screen A Calgary police officer searches through the bushes in front of an apartment building in Legacy after a man was discovered dead inside the building on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Global News

This is Calgary’s fourth homicide of 2025.

Investigators are also asking anyone with information about the to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.