Saskatchewan provincial government responds to drug crisis in Saskatoon

The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) is being activated to enhance the response to the toxic drug crisis in Saskatoon.

A drug alert issued on Wednesday by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health said, “The Saskatoon Fire Department continues to report high overdose rates …responding to 67 overdoses and one suspicious death in 72 hours.”

Prairie Harm Reduction has tested a batch of the drugs – described as a brownish red substance – that came back with dangerous levels of fentanyl.

The alert said this is causing multiple overdoses.

The fentanyl in this batch of drugs is reported to be causing unusual, delayed effects.

The effects are reported to cause sleepiness, then cause a person to stop breathing.

The alert states that four to five doses of naloxone were required to revive patients, adding oxygen and paramedic response have also been needed.

Prairie Harm reduction reports it has responded to 11 overdoses in the same period as Saskatoon Fire.

The drug alert adds, “Saskatoon Fire Department has responded to over 300 overdoses since February 25, including multiple suspicious deaths.”

All the agencies are warning that dangerous drugs are in the area, which is increasing the risk of overdose and death.

SPSA President,Marlo Pritchard says, “Activating the PEOC will allow us to enhance the coordination between government ministries and organizations that respond to overdoses.

“This approach will help us reinforce the work being done to save lives across the province. This collaborative effort will allow for enhanced coordination, allow for stronger communication and reduce gaps.”

The Government of Saskatchewan said the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) have provided additional naloxone kits to organizations in Saskatoon.

“This alarming rise in overdoses in Saskatoon further emphasizes that no illicit drug is safe and anyone who uses drugs is at risk of overdose,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said.

The City of Saskatoon’s mayor, Cynthia Block, put out a statement on the crisis.

“We are facing a serious and urgent crisis in our community right now. A dangerously lethal batch of drugs has made its way onto our streets, and it is putting lives at risk in neighbourhoods across the city,” the statement reads.

“I urge all Saskatoon residents to stay vigilant, avoid illicit substances, and be aware of the signs of overdose.”

Block adds that if you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please reach out to local support services.

The Overdose Outreach Teams in Saskatoon and Regina, in collaboration of those cities’ fire departments and the SHA, want to let people know support is available for anyone who has recently experienced an overdose.

To access support, they added, anyone can refer someone to the team, self-referral included, but client consent is required for them to provide care.

In Saskatoon to make a referral and to access programs and services call 639-471-8335 or email OOTSaskatoon@saskhealthauthority.ca.

In Regina, call 306-510-3445 or email OOTRegina@saskhealthauthority.ca.

The Overdose Outreach Teams do want to remind people they cannot deal with active overdose and to call 9-1-1 in the event of an overdose.

The Saskatchewan Government announced further measures to address the production, transportation, trafficking and street use of illicit fentanyl and methamphetamine in February.

“The Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and the Minister of Corrections Policing and Public Safety are working closely with the mayor and Saskatoon leaders to ensure the city of Saskatoon has the necessary support to deal with this recent significant increase in overdoses,” the government added.

Carr added, “Getting people the treatment they need to overcome addictions and live healthy, safe lives in recovery is a top priority for this government, which is why we are continuing to work on our Mental Health and Addictions Action Plan while transitioning to a recovery oriented system of care.”

The government reminds residents resources on alcohol and drug support can be found at saskatchewan.ca/addictions and that free take-home naloxone kits are available at more than 450 locations across the province, which can be found on the government’s website.