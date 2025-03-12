Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Nicolaides says $1.1B for more staff at Alberta schools will ‘alleviate pressure on classrooms’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 12, 2025 4:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Education minister talks about enrolment pressures at Alberta schools'
Education minister talks about enrolment pressures at Alberta schools
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta's education minister spoke on Wednesday about how his government is addressing enrolment pressures at schools in the province. Erik Bay reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s education minister says he believes the $1.1 billion his government has earmarked to hire more teachers and school staff will help address pressures that schools are facing.

“It will alleviate pressure on our classrooms, help manage class sizes and ensure that every student has access to quality education,” Demetrios Nicolaides said at a news conference held at Holy Child Catholic Elementary School in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Nicolaides’ news conference came two weeks after the Alberta government unveiled its 2025 budget, which accounted for the $1.1 billion over three years. The budget still needs to be passed in the legislature.

According to the provincial government, student enrolment at Alberta schools has risen by about 89,000 students since 2020, with much of that enrolment happening in Edmonton, Calgary and surrounding areas.

“I would say that the more money that we receive, the more welcome we will be to those dollars,” said Sandra Palazzo, Edmonton Catholic Schools’ board chair.

Story continues below advertisement

“That being said, the investment that has been provided thus far is a step in the right direction.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a news release, the provincial government said the funds will allow school authorities to hire more than 4,000 teachers, education assistants and support staff over the next three years.

A number of school boards in the province are currently seeing support workers taking job action as they demand higher wages. When asked if any of the $1.1 billion could be used to bridge the gap in negotiations between school workers and school boards, Nicolaides said maybe.

Click to play video: 'Some Edmonton Public Schools rotating more students to online learning'
Some Edmonton Public Schools rotating more students to online learning

The 2025 provincial budget also includes $55 million in “classroom complexity funding,” which the government said is a 20 per cent funding rate increase over the previous year.

Trending Now

“These funds for classroom complexity empower school authorities to bring more resources into classrooms by hiring additional educational assistants, teachers, counsellors, psychologists and interpreters,” a government news release said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The classroom complexity funding is part of more than $1.6 billion in learning support funding grants that will be available to school authorities in the 2025-26 fiscal year. These grants provide funds for school authorities to support students with specialized learning needs, as well as groups of students who may need additional learning support, such as refugee students and those learning English as an additional language, and program unit funding.”

The budget also sees the province adopt a new funding model for education, which is based on a two-year enrolment average: 30 per cent of funding will be based on the current year and the rest will be based on projected enrolment for the coming year.

— with files from Erik Bay, Global News

Click to play video: 'Alberta health-care, education workers say 2025 budget fails to keep up with growth'
Alberta health-care, education workers say 2025 budget fails to keep up with growth
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices