London Knights double up Storm in Guelph for 6th straight win

Kasper Halttunen scored twice as the London Knights defeated Guelph 6-3 for their second victory over the Storm in as many nights.

Halttunen and Evan Van Gorp both recorded their 19th goals of the season. Van Gorp had a goal and an assist.

Londoner Jacob Julien had three assists and now has six assists in his past three games.

The Knights have won six in a row and have 106 points on the year passing the 105 put up by the 2015-16 Memorial Cup championship club.

Following the same script as the night before Guelph opened the scoring.

Charlie Paquette got in on a partial breakaway less than three minutes into the game and scored his Storm-leading 33rd goal of the year to make it 1-0 for Guelph.

Just like the first game of the home-and-home, London scored the next two goals.

First P.J. Fagan and Evan Van Gorp combined to set up Kasper Halttunen for his 18th of the season at 10:33 of the opening period and then a Van Gorp shot went off the end glass and dropped down in the crease where Brendan Gerber found the puck and knocked it in for his first OHL goal.

Halttunen’s goal was the 300th of the season by the Knights.

The only goal of the second period moved Sam Dickinson to within three points of Evan Bouchard and Rick Corriveau for most points by a London defenceman in a single season.

Dickinson made a move and snapped a shot on goal that beat Zach Jovanovski and gave the Knights a 3-1 lead going into the final 20 minutes.

Blake Montgomery stretched that to 4-1 with his 23rd goal of the season.

Paquette closed the gap with his second of the game just under four minutes later, but Halttunen’s second of the night on a power play at 11:47 put London back in front by a pair.

Once again Guelph closed the gap as Justin Bottineau banged in a second rebound to make it 5-3 with just over five minutes remaining.

Once again the Knights got that back as Van Gorp sealed things into an empty net with 1:29 to go.

The Storm outshot London 37-32.

The Knights were 1-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

London played the game without Denver Barkey, Easton Cowan, Oliver Bonk and Sam O’Reilly.

Barkey has missed six games with an upper body injury and O’Reilly is lkstyed as day-to-day after going hard into the end boards in the game between the Knights and Guelph on March 11.

Dickinson closing in on Knights history

Sam Dickinson is having one of the greatest statistical seasons a London Knights defenceman has ever produced.

He gets things done on the defensive end and also on the offensive end. The first-round pick of the San Jose Sharks is adept at doing anything that is asked of him. Dickinson became the fourth Knights defenceman to reach 80 points when he scored to give London a 2-1 lead over the Guelph Storm in the second period of a game on March 11 at Canada Life Place. He joined Rick Corriveau (1990-91), Nick Stajduhar (1993-94), and Evan Bouchard (2017-18).

Corriveau and Bouchard hold the record for most points in a single season by a Knights defender at 87. Dickinson is three points away from tying them. Only 16 different OHL defenceman have reached the 90-point mark dating back to 1980.

He is also a plus-61 on the year which leads all players. The highest plus-minus posted since 1998-99 belongs to former London captain Danny Syvret and Soo Greyhounds forward Morgan Frost. Both were plus-70 in a single season.

Caleb Mitchell named to GOJHL All-Rookie team

A future Knights defenceman was honoured as the 2024-25 GOJHL regular season came to an end when Caleb Mitchell was named to the Western Conference All-Rookie team.

Mitchell was a second-round pick of London’s in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection and has played this year with the London Nationals. Mitchell ended the year with nine goals and 28 points in 34 games.

The Omemee, Ont., native has appeared in one game for the Knights.

Up next

London will meet the Saginaw Spirit at 7 p.m., on Friday, March 14 at Canada Life Place.

The teams played head-to-head 14 times last season but have not seen each other since Nov. 23, 2024, when Sam Dickinson recorded a goal and five assists in a 6-5 Knights road win.

Saginaw and London are the only teams to score more than 300 goals this year.

The Knights top the league in fewest goals against. The Spirit are 17th overall.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at 980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.