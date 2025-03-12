Menu

Canada

Man found dead at Quebec ski hill in Mont-Tremblant, police investigating

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2025 2:47 pm
1 min read
Quebec provincial police are investigating after a man was found dead on Tuesday at a ski hill in Mont-Tremblant, northwest of Montreal. A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police are investigating after a man was found dead on Tuesday at a ski hill in Mont-Tremblant, northwest of Montreal. A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Quebec provincial police are investigating after a man was found dead on Tuesday at a ski hill in Mont-Tremblant, northwest of Montreal.

Officers received a call shortly after noon Wednesday about an unconscious person who was found on the slopes, lying near a tree.

Police say a doctor confirmed the person’s death on site, and his body was taken to a hospital.

The victim is believed to be a man in his 40s.

Police say it’s too soon to determine whether the person died following an accident or a medical event.

Police are investigating the death, with the help of the coroner’s office.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

