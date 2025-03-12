Man found dead at Quebec ski hill in Mont-Tremblant, police investigating

See more sharing options

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a man was found dead on Tuesday at a ski hill in Mont-Tremblant, northwest of Montreal.

Officers received a call shortly after noon Wednesday about an unconscious person who was found on the slopes, lying near a tree.

Police say a doctor confirmed the person’s death on site, and his body was taken to a hospital.

The victim is believed to be a man in his 40s.

Police say it’s too soon to determine whether the person died following an accident or a medical event.

Police are investigating the death, with the help of the coroner’s office.