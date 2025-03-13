Quebec man fined $20K for hunting snow geese without permit

Send this page to someone via email

A hunter in Quebec has been ordered to pay a total of $20,000 for hunting snow geese without a permit, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says.

On Monday, Joey Proulx, a resident of Vaudreuil-Dorion, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Migratory Birds Regulations after hunting snow geese without a permit, says a release from the ECCC Wednesday.

The man also pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Migratory Birds Convention Act, after deliberately hindering the actions of an enforcement officer in carrying out their duties.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Proulx was convicted by the Court of Quebec and fined a total amount of $20,000, which will be directed to the Government of Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund.

He has also been prohibited from applying for a Migratory Game Bird Hunting Permit and from hunting migratory birds until 2031.

Story continues below advertisement

Proulx, along with a group of hunters, was intercepted in March 20223 by ECCC and wildlife protection officers.

The government’s release says the man was hunting snow geese, a migratory game bird species, without a hunting permit. He then proceeded to show officers an illegally obtained hunting permit.

To hunt migratory game birds in Canada, you must have a valid Migratory Game Bird Hunting Permit and a Canadian Wildlife Habitat Conservation Stamp on the permit. These two documents are issued by the federal government and are valid in all provinces and territories.

Most provinces and territories then have additional regulations regarding hunting and carrying firearms.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says their officers work to enforce the acts and regulations that protect and conserve wildlife and its habitat. Their work aims to reduce threats and damage to biodiversity.