9-year-old child, mother dead after house fire in Ontario city

A mother and her nine-year-old child are dead and two other family members were taken to hospital after a house fire east of Toronto on Wednesday morning, firefighters said.

Oshawa Fire Services Deputy Chief Todd Wood said emergency officials were called to the scene on Mcgrigor Street just after 8 a.m.

“When our crews arrived on scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames from all levels of the house,” he said.

Wood said three people were removed from the home, and two of them — a 46-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter — were pronounced dead.

He said the woman’s 12-year-old daughter and 56-year-old husband, the father of the children, were taken to a local hospital.

“We do send out our deepest condolences,” Wood said. “It is a tough day for everyone.”

Durham Region police said three members of the force were also taken to hospital and are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Wood said the cause of the fire is under investigation and the province’s fire marshal has been notified. It’s not yet known if the house had smoke alarms, he said.

Police said the road is expected to remain closed while the investigation continues and they’re asking residents to avoid the area.