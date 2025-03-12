Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

9-year-old child, mother dead after house fire in Ontario city

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
<p>Fire services in Durham Region say a mother and her child are dead and two other family members were taken to hospital after a house fire in Oshawa, Ont., this morning. A Durham Regional Police patch is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives</p>. View image in full screen
<p>Fire services in Durham Region say a mother and her child are dead and two other family members were taken to hospital after a house fire in Oshawa, Ont., this morning. A Durham Regional Police patch is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives</p>. DPi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A mother and her nine-year-old child are dead and two other family members were taken to hospital after a house fire east of Toronto on Wednesday morning, firefighters said.

Oshawa Fire Services Deputy Chief Todd Wood said emergency officials were called to the scene on Mcgrigor Street just after 8 a.m.

“When our crews arrived on scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames from all levels of the house,” he said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Wood said three people were removed from the home, and two of them — a 46-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter — were pronounced dead.

He said the woman’s 12-year-old daughter and 56-year-old husband, the father of the children, were taken to a local hospital.

“We do send out our deepest condolences,” Wood said. “It is a tough day for everyone.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Durham Region police said three members of the force were also taken to hospital and are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Wood said the cause of the fire is under investigation and the province’s fire marshal has been notified. It’s not yet known if the house had smoke alarms, he said.

Police said the road is expected to remain closed while the investigation continues and they’re asking residents to avoid the area.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices