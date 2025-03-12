Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP officer uses firearm in altercation with man

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 12, 2025 1:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. police watchdog will not investigate Surrey police-involved shooting'
B.C. police watchdog will not investigate Surrey police-involved shooting
Surrey police say the Independent Investigations Office won't be taking over a file that saw an officer shoot his gun during an arrest. Video submitted to Global News shows the suspect being apprehended near 64th Avenue and 120th Street just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
A Surrey, B.C., RCMP officer discharged his firearm on Tuesday afternoon during an altercation with a member of the public, according to police.

Police said that around 4:40 p.m., RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit (SPOSU) officers were in the area of 120 Street and 64 Avenue on an unrelated investigation when officers had an “altercation” with a man after they allege he attempted to steal from the officers.

It was during that altercation that a member discharged their service firearm.

Police said no one was injured but the man was arrested and is in custody.

The investigation into what happened continues.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

