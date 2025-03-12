Surrey RCMP officer uses firearm in altercation with man

A Surrey, B.C., RCMP officer discharged his firearm on Tuesday afternoon during an altercation with a member of the public, according to police.
Police said that around 4:40 p.m., RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit (SPOSU) officers were in the area of 120 Street and 64 Avenue on an unrelated investigation when officers had an “altercation” with a man after they allege he attempted to steal from the officers.
Get daily National news
It was during that altercation that a member discharged their service firearm.
Police said no one was injured but the man was arrested and is in custody.
The investigation into what happened continues.
Comments