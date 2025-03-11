Firefighters respond to devastating house fire in southwest Airdrie

Firefighters from Airdrie, Alta., were forced to call in help from nearby communities after being called out to a house fire in the Bayside neighbourhood.
Fire Chief Garth Rabel told Global News that the call came in around 1:22 p.m. on Tuesday for a fire in the 1800 block of Baywater Street.
When fire crews arrived, the residents from the burning home and the ones on each side had already evacuated.
The flames and smoke from the fire were so intense, firefighters were forced to go into defensive mode to prevent the blaze from spreading to neighbouring homes.
Rabel says they also called in firefighters from the nearby Rocky View and Crossfield fire departments to help.
RCMP officers were also called upon to shut down the nearby streets of Bayside Boulevard and Baywater Way to give firefighters room to work and motorists were asked to avoid the area.
