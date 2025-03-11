Menu

Fire

Firefighters respond to devastating house fire in southwest Airdrie

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 11, 2025 5:37 pm
1 min read
Firefighters from Airdrie, Crossfield and Rocky View were called out to help fight a fire in the Bayside neighbourhood of Aidrie on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Firefighters from Airdrie, Crossfield and Rocky View were called out to help fight a fire in the Bayside neighbourhood of Aidrie on Tuesday afternoon. Supplied photo
Firefighters from Airdrie, Alta., were forced to call in help from nearby communities after being called out to a house fire in the Bayside neighbourhood.

Fire Chief Garth Rabel told Global News that the call came in around 1:22 p.m. on Tuesday for a fire in the 1800 block of Baywater Street.

The flames and smoke from this Airdrie house fire were so intense that firefighters had to go into defensive mode shortly after the arrived to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes.
The flames and smoke from this Airdrie house fire were so intense that firefighters had to go into defensive mode shortly after the arrived to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes. Global News

When fire crews arrived, the residents from the burning home and the ones on each side had already evacuated.

The flames and smoke from the fire were so intense, firefighters were forced to go into defensive mode to prevent the blaze from spreading to neighbouring homes.

Rabel says they also called in firefighters from the nearby Rocky View and Crossfield fire departments to help.

The roof and the top floor of this Airdrie home are almost completely destroyed after a fire in the home on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The roof and the top floor of this Airdrie home are almost completely destroyed after a fire in the home on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

RCMP officers were also called upon to shut down the nearby streets of Bayside Boulevard and Baywater Way to give firefighters room to work and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

