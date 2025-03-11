Alberta government defends transgender youth health law in court

Alberta government lawyers are defending legislation that bars youth under 16 from puberty blockers and hormone therapy, saying the law is grounded in the best science available.
David Madsen has told a Court of King’s Bench judge that the province is protecting at-risk youth from making life-altering decisions at a vulnerable stage of their lives.
Two LGBTQ+ advocacy groups are seeking a court injunction that would suspend the law while the court decides its constitutionality.
Alberta became the first Canadian province to enact the legislation that prohibits LGBTQ+ youth from receiving gender-affirming medical care.
It received royal assent last year.
Government lawyers are defending reports from experts, including a British pediatrician they say is foundational to the legislation.
Lawyers for Egale and Skipping Stone Foundation have called the government’s action unprecedented and argue gender affirming care is life-saving.
— More to come…
