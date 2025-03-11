Menu

Canada

Alberta government defends transgender youth health law in court

By Matthew Scace The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2025 4:21 pm
1 min read
FILE: Closeup of a transgender pride flag waving on the blue sky, moved by the wind, with the sun in the background. View image in full screen
FILE: Closeup of a transgender pride flag waving on the blue sky, moved by the wind, with the sun in the background. Getty Images
Alberta government lawyers are defending legislation that bars youth under 16 from puberty blockers and hormone therapy, saying the law is grounded in the best science available.

David Madsen has told a Court of King’s Bench judge that the province is protecting at-risk youth from making life-altering decisions at a vulnerable stage of their lives.

Two LGBTQ+ advocacy groups are seeking a court injunction that would suspend the law while the court decides its constitutionality.

Alberta became the first Canadian province to enact the legislation that prohibits LGBTQ+ youth from receiving gender-affirming medical care.

Alberta unveils new legislation for trans and gender-diverse youth

It received royal assent last year.

Government lawyers are defending reports from experts, including a British pediatrician they say is foundational to the legislation.

Lawyers for Egale and Skipping Stone Foundation have called the government’s action unprecedented and argue gender affirming care is life-saving.

‘This will kill trans kids’: LGTBQ2 advocates challenge Alberta’s proposed gender policies

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

