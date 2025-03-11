Child calls 911 in Ontario apartment stabbing that left woman dead

Peel Regional Police say a woman has died after she was stabbed in a Brampton, Ont. apartment building and it was a child who called 911.
Police said officers were called to the building for reports of a “disturbance” at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near Kennedy Road and Chamney Court, just north of Steeles Avenue.
Investigators said a woman in her 40s was found with stab wounds and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. The woman died in hospital a short time later.
A man was taken into custody following the incident. He was found a short distance away from the residence, police said.
The man and the woman were known to each other, police said, but did not disclose their relationship.
Police also said a child was inside of apartment and called 911.
There are no other outstanding suspects, charges were not announced.
