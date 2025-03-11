Mark Carney has put assets in blind trust, leadership campaign says

Send this page to someone via email

Mark Carney’s leadership campaign says he has given a “full and robust conflict of interest management plan” to the country’s ethics commissioner.

In a media statement, the campaign says that as part of that plan, Carney has divested all of his assets other than personal real estate into a blind trust.

The campaign spokesperson says this happened four months before it was required by law.

Carney will become subject to Canada’s conflict of interest laws once he’s sworn in as prime minister, giving him a 60-day window to disclose financial information to the ethics commissioner.

Within 120 days of taking office, a cabinet minister or parliamentary secretary must divest controlled assets by selling them at arm’s length or putting them in a blind trust.

The Conservatives have taken aim at Carney over his assets in recent weeks, calling him “sneaky” and claiming he was exploiting a loophole in the laws by not disclosing his assets as soon as he became a candidate for the Liberal leadership.