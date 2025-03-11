Measles case reported at Montreal Canadiens game

Send this page to someone via email

Public health authorities are warning people who went to the Bell Centre for a Canadiens game on March 3 that they may have been exposed to someone with measles.

The warning applies to people who were at the Canadiens-Sabres game between 5:30 p.m. and midnight, in red sections 111 to 117, as well as employees of Tim Hortons and Pizza Pizza stands at the Bell Centre.

“Measles contacts who are not protected against this disease are recommended to isolate themselves at home until March 17 inclusive,” public health said in a statement on Monday.

Other people in the building may also have been exposed to the virus, although they are not immediately considered measles contacts.

“As a precautionary measure, they are invited to monitor the appearance of symptoms and to update their vaccination if they are not adequately protected,” it said.

Quebec has reported 30 cases of measles as of March 3, with 27 of them in the Laurentides region.

The main symptoms of measles are high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and redness on the face and then on the body.

It can lead to significant complications causing death for vulnerable people, especially babies who are not yet vaccinated.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. More than 90 per cent of people who are not immune to measles — either through vaccination or previous infection — will become infected if exposed to the virus.