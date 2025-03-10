Menu

Politics

Newly independent MLA Scott Sinclair disappointed, but not ruling out return to UCP

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted March 10, 2025 6:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rural Alberta MLA booted from UCP caucus for refusing to support budget'
Rural Alberta MLA booted from UCP caucus for refusing to support budget
The UCP announced Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair has been booted from caucus for not toeing the party line and refusing to support the 2025 budget. Morgan Black reports.
A rural United Conservative backbencher kicked out of caucus last week for opposing the government’s budget says he’s disappointed but isn’t ruling out a return to the party.

Scott Sinclair, the now-independent legislature member for Lesser Slave Lake, has been critical of the proposed budget for spending more on Edmonton and Calgary than rural communities like his.

He says he stands by those concerns, and the feedback he’s received from his constituents for speaking up has been overwhelmingly positive.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair sworn in as a parliamentary secretary and posing with Premier Danielle Smith in Edmonton on Thursday, August 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair sworn in as a parliamentary secretary and posing with Premier Danielle Smith in Edmonton on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Sinclair says he has no plans to cross the floor and join the Opposition NDP.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he’s spoken with Premier Danielle Smith since being ousted from caucus and he hopes to keep the lines of communication open.

With Sinclair sitting as an independent, the UCP now have an 11-seat majority in the 87-seat house.

