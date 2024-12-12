UCP backbenchers support changing Alberta’s ethics rules

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s Opposition NDP says the province would become the most corrupt and secretive government in Canada if potential ethics rule changes become law.

United Conservative Party legislature committee members voted Wednesday to recommend the government exempt most political staffers from being bound by conflict of interest rules.

Those rules currently limit how much staffers can accept in the form of gifts and spell out how they are approved.

NDP justice critic Irfan Sabir told reporters that if adopted, the proposals would mean no one would know who might be buying the government.

He said under the proposals, if there is an ethical breach, investigations will be conducted by the premier’s own chief of staff.

“There will be no transparency,” said Sabir.

“These proposals are moving Alberta towards the most corrupt, unethical, secretive government in the entire country.”

Sabir said loosened restrictions made last year already shield the government from being transparent and warned it will be worse if the new rules go ahead.

“If you think it will be difficult to find information before, it will be close to impossible,” said Sabir.

Get daily National news

Chinenye Anokwuru, press secretary to Justice Minister Mickey Amery, said in a statement the committee is an independent committee of the legislature and makes its recommendations independent of government.

“Minister Amery will consider the recommendations when he receives the report.”

UCP backbencher Grant Hunter said at the committee meeting Wednesday that Alberta is an outlier among the provinces in including senior public servants under the same legislation.

“The rationale for this is that Alberta is the only province that includes public service senior officials in the same act as elected officials and political staff,” said Hunter.

Mackenzie Blyth, spokesperson for UCP caucus, said in an email the recommendation is about improving clarity and consistency.

“The proposed changes would remove deputy ministers, designated senior officials and junior political staff from the act, but would still require members, ministers and senior political staff to be subject to the Conflicts of Interest Act,” he said.

He added the changes align with B.C., Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia, which “only include members,” but also include senior staffers.

Last year, Smith’s government introduced changes to ethics rules.

Since then, politicians and staff have been able to accept event tickets, attendance fees and travel expenses of any value if they are considered necessary under “protocol” or “social obligation,” but MLAs must report benefits valued at more than $1,000.

The premier’s chief of staff can approve fees, gifts or benefits for political staff above $500 at his or her discretion.

Wednesday’s committee push comes after multiple UCP cabinet ministers have said they accepted free tickets from medical supplier MHCare to Edmonton Oilers hockey games during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

They said they followed conflict of interest rules and denied any claims of disreputable behaviour.

Still, reporters have struggled to get information about what gifts cabinet ministers, and staff, have accepted.

“All those things are already so secretive, and now they are legislating that secrecy, they are proposing to legislate that corruption,” said Sabir.