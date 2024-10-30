Alberta infrastructure minister says he accepted free Oilers playoff tickets

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie says he accepted free Edmonton Oilers NHL playoff tickets, but insists it didn’t contravene government conflict-of-interest rules.

Guthrie told reporters Wednesday he attended Oilers home games during the team’s playoff run last spring as a guest of MHCare Medical, a medical supply and distribution company.

He didn’t specify how many games he attended but said he has no “business or personal relations” with Sam Mraiche, the CEO of MHCare Medical.

“That said, you know, all disclosure requirements were fulfilled with the ethics commissioner, and it will be part of my year-end member filing,” Guthrie said.

He’s the third Alberta cabinet minister to say he attended a game courtesy of the company, which was involved in the government’s $80-million deal to procure children’s pain medication from Turkey.

The medicine came from Istanbul-based Atabay Pharmaceuticals, and its arrival was delayed due to Health Canada regulatory issues and label problems.

Hospitals eventually stopped using the medication due to safety concerns.

Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf has said he also attended a game as a guest of Mraiche, as has Finance Minister Nate Horner.

View image in full screen Premier Danielle Smith seen hosting a news conference at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, says she doesn’t think her cabinet ministers and political staff accepting tickets to luxury suites at playoff hockey games runs afoul of ethics rules. Global News

Premier Danielle Smith accepted free tickets for games in both Edmonton and Vancouver from Explore Edmonton and Invest Alberta.

Sport Minister Joseph Schow and Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis have said they attended playoff games but not who provided the free tickets.

Smith and members of her cabinet accepting free playoff tickets has been the subject of significant criticism.

Questions have been raised about whether the government and its new, relaxed rules around the acceptance of non-monetary gifts means government officials can be bought for the right price.

Non-monetary gifts for Alberta’s elected officials used to be capped at $200 and only tickets worth up to $400 per year could be accepted.

Now, both items are capped at $500, and the premier’s chief of staff can also approve any ticket or gift worth more than that for staff and over $1,000 for an event, conference or meeting.

Smith and the ministers in question have denied any claims of disreputable behaviour. In July, Smith said she and the cabinet members who attended games “were just excited to support our team.”

Guthrie’s office did not immediately respond to questions about how many games he attended or whether his staff also attended games.

View image in full screen Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi, seen at the legislature on Oct. 28, 2024, says he plans to present new list of conflict-of-interest rules to the UCP government. Global News

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi told reporters the situation is “a mess.”

“This is a disaster,” Nenshi said. “I’m calling for the premier to come clean now and tell us which ministers attended and which staff members attended, and to revise the ethics rules.

Nenshi said the NDP plans to propose a new set of rules to the governing United Conservative Party, but he didn’t give details of what those rules would include.

“Not only will we be proposing them to government, we will be living by them to show government that it is possible to actually run an honest and transparent government,” he said.