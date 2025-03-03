SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Northern Alberta MLA won’t support budget due to health, infrastructure concerns

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2025 2:02 pm
1 min read
Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair sworn in as a parliamentary secretary and posing with Premier Danielle Smith in Edmonton on Thursday, August 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair sworn in as a parliamentary secretary and posing with Premier Danielle Smith in Edmonton on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A rural United Conservative Party backbencher said the Alberta government’s new budget is indefensible and that he won’t be supporting it unless major changes are made.

Lesser Slave Lake representative Scott Sinclair said he’s “furious” at the amount of money for Alberta’s two major cities, including more than $100 million to fund a new event space near the Edmonton Oilers’ downtown arena and to demolish the team’s old facility.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sinclair said those spending commitments mean rural infrastructure like highways and health-care facilities will fall behind.

He said rural health care has never been worse and will continue to deteriorate without significant investment from the provincial government.

Trending Now

Sinclair said the lone bright spot in the budget is the fulfillment of Premier Danielle Smith’s long-promised personal income tax cut.

The government’s new budget forecasts a $5.2-billion deficit this year, with multibillion-dollar deficits expected for at least the two years after that.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices