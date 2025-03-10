Alberta government, United Nurses of Alberta reach 4-year tentative agreement

See more sharing options

A union representing more than 33,000 registered nurses in Alberta has reached a four-year tentative agreement with the province after six weeks of formal mediation.

The United Nurses of Alberta says the agreement will significantly improve wages, including an immediate hike of about 15 per cent for registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses.

Formal mediation began in January after workers voted in October 2024 to reject recommendations that had been reached through informal mediation.

The union says the tentative agreement also covers issues like staffing shortages, rural health care and job security amid the government’s restructuring of public health care.

Its negotiating committee is recommending members ratify the agreement and a vote be held April 2.

Finance Minister Nate Horner says the proposed deal recognizes nurses’ hard work and dedication as well as the value they bring to Alberta’s health-care system.