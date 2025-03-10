SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

B.C. premier heeds own advice, cancels U.S. family trip

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 10, 2025 4:53 pm
WATCH: B.C. Premier David Eby told reporters on Monday how the trade war and subsequent U.S. travel boycott was personally impacting him. Eby shared a story about purchasing $1,000 worth of Disneyland tickets for a long-planned family trip that they had to tell the kids they were cancelling. 
B.C. Premier David Eby is taking his own advice.

Last week he told British Columbians to shop local and travel in the province or across Canada, rather than to the United States, and on Monday he revealed he did just that with his family.

“Not the easiest conversation we had at home, I’ll be honest,” Eby said at a press conference on Monday morning.

Eby said he and his wife have been planning to take their children to Disneyland for a while.

He said it is difficult with their schedules and the kids being in school to find a suitable time to go, but his wife had purchased about $1,000 of ride tickets and day passes in advance of the trip.

“Then all of this happened and she watched at a press conference as I discouraged all British Columbians from travelling to the United States, if they had a choice, recognizing the realities that many people have family members and friends down there,” Eby said.

“There are a lot of sacrifices that my family has to make because of the job that I do and I’m very appreciative of it.”

Eby said it was not the easiest conversation to have and to tell their children but he said they are not going to an American theme park “for the foreseeable future.”

“Like many British Columbians, (we will) be choosing to spend our vacations and in some other way.”

Eby told this story at a press conference where he announced that the province is removing all U.S. liquor products from B.C. Liquor Store shelves.

