Politics

David Eby to speak live on B.C.’s response to Donald Trump’s tariffs

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 10, 2025 1:22 pm
1 min read
WATCH LIVE: B.C. Premier David Eby will provide an update at 10:30 a.m. PT
B.C. Premier David Eby will provide an update on Monday morning about the province’s response to Donald Trump‘s tariffs.

The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed above.

On Thursday, Eby said British Columbia will pass legislation allowing it to tax U.S. trucks transiting the province to Alaska.

The measure will be included in a legislative package that Eby said will also include changes to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers and to give the government “flexibility” to respond to Trump’s executive orders.

Click to play video: 'B.C. introduces new legislation, toll on trucks traveling to Alaska amid tariffs'
B.C. introduces new legislation, toll on trucks traveling to Alaska amid tariffs

Eby made the announcement as news broke that Trump was, once again, pausing 25 per cent tariffs on some Canadian goods for another month.

Eby said that would not change the province’s response.

“The tariffs are on, the tariffs are off, the threats, orders rescinded, put in place — it’s all a deliberate tactic to weaken our resolve,” Eby said.

“We are not going to accept these continual threats, this continued uncertainty. We are going to stand up for Canadians. This is unacceptable.”

This story will be updated following Eby’s press conference at 10:30 a.m.

— with files from Simon Little

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

