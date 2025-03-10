David Eby to speak live on B.C.’s response to Donald Trump’s tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby will provide an update on Monday morning about the province’s response to Donald Trump‘s tariffs.

The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed above.

On Thursday, Eby said British Columbia will pass legislation allowing it to tax U.S. trucks transiting the province to Alaska.

The measure will be included in a legislative package that Eby said will also include changes to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers and to give the government “flexibility” to respond to Trump’s executive orders.

Eby made the announcement as news broke that Trump was, once again, pausing 25 per cent tariffs on some Canadian goods for another month.

Eby said that would not change the province’s response.

“The tariffs are on, the tariffs are off, the threats, orders rescinded, put in place — it’s all a deliberate tactic to weaken our resolve,” Eby said.

“We are not going to accept these continual threats, this continued uncertainty. We are going to stand up for Canadians. This is unacceptable.”

This story will be updated following Eby’s press conference at 10:30 a.m.

— with files from Simon Little