Winnipeg cops arrest suspect after attempted carjacking

A Winnipeg woman is in custody after an attempted carjacking with a pellet gun Sunday afternoon, police say.

Officers were called to the McPhillips/Inkster area around 4 p.m., where they learned that the victim, in her 50s, had given the suspect a ride from Ashern, Man., into the city.

When they arrived at their destination, police say, the suspect pulled out a weapon and tried to steal the vehicle.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with robbery, possessing a weapon, and use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offense.