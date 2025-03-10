Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest suspect after attempted carjacking

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 10, 2025 3:09 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
A Winnipeg woman is in custody after an attempted carjacking with a pellet gun Sunday afternoon, police say.

Officers were called to the McPhillips/Inkster area around 4 p.m., where they learned that the victim, in her 50s, had given the suspect a ride from Ashern, Man., into the city.

When they arrived at their destination, police say, the suspect pulled out a weapon and tried to steal the vehicle.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with robbery, possessing a weapon, and use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offense.

