Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec police officer arrested after getting caught by ‘pedophile hunters’

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 10, 2025 2:50 pm
1 min read
A Laval police badge is shown in Laval, Que, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
A Laval police badge is shown in Laval, Que, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A high ranking police officer in Laval, Que., has been arrested after allegedly being solicited and caught by a “pedophile hunter” group last week.

According to a report first published in Le Journal de Montréal, the male officer was solicited and caught waiting to meet up with what he thought would be 15-year-old boy in a park on Montreal’s south shore.

The officer and the young teenager — who didn’t actually exist, his profile was being run by the group — met on the dating and hookup app Grindr, which serves the LGBTQ+ community.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Laval police confirmed to Global News that one of their officers has been arrested and suspended with pay in connection with the incident and that an investigation is underway.

“We would like to emphasize that the events did not occur while the police officer was on duty.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Spokesperson Laurent Arsenault added that the force could not comment on an employee’s personal file.

No charges have been filed.

The report alleges that the police officer knew the boy’s age and had engaged in sending and receiving intimate images before the meetup.

The group that set the officer up was a citizens’ group, and not affiliated with police.

Laval police would not provide any further comment or details on the case.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices