Jays score six runs in eighth to beat Rays 13-9

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2025 5:04 pm
1 min read
PORT CHARLOTTE – The Toronto Blue Jays scored six runs in the eighth inning to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 13-9 in spring training action Sunday.

Left fielder Will Robertson and pinch-hitter Jay Harry hit home runs at the top of the inning as Toronto jumped to an 11-6 lead.

First basement Damiano Palmegiani added a homer in the ninth while Daulton Varsho and Addison Barger had two hits as the Blue Jays improved to 9-6 in Grapefruit League play.

Starting pitcher José Berríos allowed five hits and three earned runs while striking out one in four innings. Reliever Zach Pop (1-0) got the win.

The Rays (6-7) led 6-5 though seven innings thanks to homers from Brandon Lowe and Ricardo Genovés. Taj Bradley gave up five hits and one earned run in three innings, while Joey Krehbiel (0-2) was tagged with the loss.

Toronto continues spring training against Houston in Dunedin, Fla., on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

