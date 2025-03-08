Canada wins bronze at world wheelchair curling championships

See more sharing options

Canada defeated Slovakia 4-2 to earn bronze at the world wheelchair curling championships on Saturday.

The Canadians took a 1-0 edge in the second end before Slovakia tied it in the fourth.

Canada, skipped by Gil Dash of Wolseley, Sask., restored its lead with one point in the sixth, but Slovakia knotted the score once again in the seventh end.

The athletes representing Canada at the 2025 World Wheelchair Curling Championship were:

Jon Thurston (Dunsford, Ont.) – Fourth

(Dunsford, Ont.) – Fourth Gil Dash (Wolseley, Sask.) – Third and Skip

(Wolseley, Sask.) – Third and Skip Doug Dean (Thunder Bay, Ont.) – Second

(Thunder Bay, Ont.) – Second Collinda Joseph (Stittsville, Ont.) – Lead

(Stittsville, Ont.) – Lead Chrissy Molnar (Trent Lakes, Ont.) – Fifth

In the eighth and final end, Canada scored two to break the tie and emerge victorious.

The Canadians entered the matchup having lost 5-4 to China in Friday’s semifinals.

China cruised past South Korea 14-3 to win gold in Saturday’s final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2025.