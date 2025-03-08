Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada wins bronze at world wheelchair curling championships

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2025 12:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘It’s changed my life:’ Sticks, Stones & Wheels Wheelchair Bonspiel players curl for more than championship gold'
‘It’s changed my life:’ Sticks, Stones & Wheels Wheelchair Bonspiel players curl for more than championship gold
‘It’s changed my life:’ Sticks, Stones & Wheels Wheelchair Bonspiel players curl for more than championship gold – Nov 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada defeated Slovakia 4-2 to earn bronze at the world wheelchair curling championships on Saturday.

The Canadians took a 1-0 edge in the second end before Slovakia tied it in the fourth.

Canada, skipped by Gil Dash of Wolseley, Sask., restored its lead with one point in the sixth, but Slovakia knotted the score once again in the seventh end.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The athletes representing Canada at the 2025 World Wheelchair Curling Championship were:

  • Jon Thurston (Dunsford, Ont.) – Fourth
  • Gil Dash (Wolseley, Sask.) – Third and Skip
  • Doug Dean (Thunder Bay, Ont.) – Second
  • Collinda Joseph (Stittsville, Ont.) – Lead
  • Chrissy Molnar (Trent Lakes, Ont.) – Fifth
Trending Now

In the eighth and final end, Canada scored two to break the tie and emerge victorious.

The Canadians entered the matchup having lost 5-4 to China in Friday’s semifinals.

Story continues below advertisement

China cruised past South Korea 14-3 to win gold in Saturday’s final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices