Good pets making a difference by volunteering at Alberta Health Services sites

One year ago, Alberta Health Services changed its policy on pets at its facilities, opening the doors for more cute and cuddly animals to bring smiles to the faces of patients receiving care.

The four-legged friends have been making such a big difference, hospitals are now looking for more.

The pet visitation program invites owners of good pets to volunteer with their furry companions.

“It allows people who have well-behaved and enthusiastic pets to come in and bring their pets to the hospital to visit patients and staff,” explained Courtenay Mayowski, the volunteer resources manager at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital in Edmonton.

“The pets don’t need to be certified therapy pets, they just need to pass a screen from a vet to make sure they’ve got all their vaccinations and that their owners go through a volunteer onboarding process with AHS. Then they’re ready to go.”

Cindy and Patrick Wilson bring their five-year-old shih tzu to the Glenrose every week for about a hour. They meet and greet patients, their families and staff throughout the hospital.

Their dog, Olive Joy, is a celebrity in the halls.

View image in full screen Olive Joy volunteers bringing smiles to the faces of patients at the Glenrose and Sturgeon Hospitals. Sarah Ryan / Global News

“The owners have some really good tricks that they taught her,” explained patient Terry Dye, who has been admitted for more than a month. “And she went through them all and it was absolutely hilarious and so heartwarming.”

“We’re in love with her, just in love. She’s such a sweetie,” said Heike Ross as Olive walked around the corner.

It’s not just dogs that are allowed to take part in pet visitation. Cats and even ponies are welcome, as long as they have the right temperament.

“So if there’s anyone out there that has a miniature horse and would like to be a Glenrose volunteer, we would love to have you,” Mayowski said with a laugh.

While much of the rehabilitation at the Glenrose is physical, pets like Olive ease the mental burden too.

“It just helps to take them out of the hospital environment for a little bit,” Mayowski said.

"[It] allows them to feel a bit more 'normal life.'"

View image in full screen Olive Joy and her owners Cindy and Patrick Wilson are regular volunteers at the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital. Sarah Ryan / Global News

She said patients can often feel isolated and they often miss their own pets, especially during extended stays.

“I’ll tell you, if anyone’s in a bad mood they get right out of it because she’s so adorable,” Dye said as he smiled.

He said he has met Olive four or five times during his stay. His favourite part about it is giving her treats.

“It makes such a difference. We’re just really happy,” Ross said. “And they seem happy too.”

That’s certainly the case for Olive, according to her owners.

“She gets very excited and wiggly. She knows when the bandana is coming out that we’re getting dressed up to go visit,” Cindy explained.

She said she knew Olive would be a great therapy dog from the time she was a puppy and she took her to visit a friend in care.

“We come down and there’s six seniors lined up in chairs at the elevator waiting for her,” Cindy recalled. “She went to each and every one of them and said hello — she didn’t jump up. She just wagged her little bum.

View image in full screen Olive Joy is a celebrity in these halls. Sarah Ryan / Global News

It’s a great hobby for Cindy too, as she is retired from teaching.

In addition to the Glenrose, Olive regularly visits a seniors memory ward at the Sturgeon Hospital. Olive also regularly visits the University of Alberta to help de-stress students during exam week.

“The joy on the faces of the people she comes in contact with, it melts your heart. It’s awesome,” Cindy said.

“You can’t have a bad day when there’s a dog wagging its tail at you,” Patrick laughed.

There are currently about 10 active pet visitation volunteers at the Glenrose, and they are looking for more.

To sign up at that AHS site, people can email daryl.richel@ahs.ca.

“It’s a win-win all around,” Mayowski explained. “We love it through the volunteer program at the hospital. It’s great for the patients and I think the volunteers love it as well.”

To inquire about volunteering with your pet at other AHS sites, people can contact them directly.