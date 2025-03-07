Saskatoon celebrates women in policing on International Women’s Day

See more sharing options

The Saskatoon Police Service is celebrating International Woman’s Day by showcasing the work women in the service are doing every day.

It’s also highlighting the Saskatchewan Women in Policing program, or SWIP, which provides a female-centric space for career development.

In the video above, Special Const. Kessa Scriver, SPS Alternative Response Officer, Sgt. Ashley Mcleod and Leah Morris, SPS Wellness Manager, share how the program has helped them feel supported in a typically male-dominated industry.

Mcleod is hoping they can break into the female demographic more, noting anyone can apply and be successful in policing.

All three women are hoping they can be the example of an industry changing.