Premier Danielle Smith confirms Alberta will keep sanctions in place amid U.S. tariff uncertainty

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the provincial government will be “moving forward” with its response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs until he stops his ongoing threats against Canada.

In a statement issued late Friday afternoon, Smith referenced new threats Trump made on Friday “to unilaterally place additional tariffs on other Canadian goods,” including hitting Canadian lumber and dairy with reciprocal tariffs as soon as next week.

Earlier on Friday, Trump accused Canada of imposing tariffs on dairy of up to 250 per cent without explaining how those duties actually work or acknowledging that the U.S. also has industry-related tariffs of its own.

He also accused Canadian representatives of being “very difficult to deal with.”

Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on all Canadian goods earlier this week only to announce carve outs and rollbacks on a range of goods two days later, including delaying tariffs on goods that meet the rules of origin requirements under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

2:57 Where Trump’s trade war stands after some tariffs lifted

In her statement, Smith said “the repeated pausing and unpausing of U.S. tariffs is causing great investment uncertainty and market volatility right across North America, and continues to confuse Canadians and Americans alike.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As a result, Smith said Alberta will be moving forward with its response to Trump’s tariffs until questions about which goods the American tariffs apply to “have been adequately dealt with and the continued threats and unilateral imposition of tariffs in contravention of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) has stopped.”

“Given the Canadian federal election is likely to be called within weeks, we ask the United States to abide by the terms of the CUSMA while the election is held, and then commence negotiations shortly thereafter with whomever ends up becoming Canada’s new prime minister,” added Smith.

“Doing so would not only show respect for the democratic process of a long-time military ally and trading partner, but would also calm markets, de-escalate tensions and demonstrate good faith,” added Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

2:00 Alberta premier embarks on U.S. TV blitz amid tariff pause

On Thursday, Smith announced the province was taking a number of steps in response to the U.S. tariffs, including banning future purchased of American alcoholic beverages and video lotter terminals, altering procurement practices to ensure all needed goods and services are purchased from Alberta companies, Canadian companies and from countries that Canada has a free trade agreement that is being honoured.

The province will also assist grocers and other retailers with labelling all Canadian products stores and ask them to voluntarily purchase future goods from non-American vendors and has promised to enter into free trade and labour mobility agreements with every province that is willing to do so.

With files from The Canadian Press.