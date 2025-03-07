Winnipeg man faces child porn charges after online chat with undercover cop

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing numerous child pornography charges after chatting with an undercover law enforcement officer in the U.S., police say.

The internet child exploitation (ICE) unit became involved last month, after being alerted that a man in Winnipeg had talked about sexual abuse of a child in a private chat room. The conversation allegedly involved arrangements for the man to travel to the U.S. in order to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl.

ICE officers raided a Dorchester Avenue home Thursday and arrested a 46-year-old man, who now faces a laundry list of charges, including making, printing publishing or possessing child pornography, arranging to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16, and making arrangements via telecommunication to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Police said he was released on a release order.

Anyone with information about child pornography is asked to report online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org or cybertip.ca, or call police at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 786-TIPS (8477).

