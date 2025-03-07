Manitoba’s NDP government to deliver annual budget on March 20

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is set to deliver its annual budget on March 20.

Premier Wab Kinew has said the fiscal plan will take into account the economic impact of tariffs threatened or imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The NDP government has promised temporary tax relief for businesses affected by the tariffs and has left the door open to more aid.

Any economic fallout from the tariffs could reduce government revenues, and to date, Kinew has not revealed details about revenue projections for the year.

Manitoba has run deficits in every year but two since 2009, and Kinew has promised to balance the budget before the next election in 2027.

The projected deficit for the fiscal year that ends this month has ballooned to $1.3 billion, up from the $796 million originally predicted last spring — largely due to rising health care costs.

