Winnipeg Folk Festival announces lineup for milestone 50th anniversary

Tens of thousands of music fans flock to Birds Hill Park each summer for the Winnipeg Folk Festival, but this year’s a special one for the iconic local event — its 50th anniversary.

The folk fest unveiled its 2025 lineup Friday — a list featuring international acts like Ani DiFranco, Mavis Staples, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Robyn Hitchcock, and the Cat Empire.

They’re joined by Canadian artists like Allison Russell, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, and Basia Bulat — plus a strong contingent of local Manitoba artists, including the legendary Fred Penner, Begonia, Two Crows for Comfort, Zrada, Romi Mayes, and Leonard Sumner.

Artistic director Chris Frayer told 680 CJOB’s The Start there’s something for everyone at the festival, which runs from July 10 to 13.

“People just generally love to come out there and discover new music and spend time with family and friends,” Frayer said.

“For those who haven’t been, it’s a great, welcoming community; everybody wants people to feel like they’re part of the community.”

Frayer said the annual event typically attracts between 65,000 and 75,000 people each summer, and while many attendees choose to stay for the weekend at the festival campground, there are other options available as well for those concertgoers who prefer not to sleep at Birds Hill Park.

“We partner with Winnipeg Transit, so the bus is free for people to come out from downtown Winnipeg out to Birds Hill,” Frayer said.

“Kids 12 and under are free, so it’s really accessible for families.”

The festival’s full lineup — consisting of more than 70 acts across multiple genres — is available at the Winnipeg Folk Festival website along with ticket information.