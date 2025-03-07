Menu

Crime

16-year-old boy dies after shooting in Hamilton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 7, 2025 8:13 am
1 min read
Police investigate a fatal shooting involving a 16-year-old boy in Hamilton. View image in full screen
Police investigate a fatal shooting involving a 16-year-old boy in Hamilton. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
Hamilton police say a 16-year-old boy was the victim of a fatal shooting in Stoney Creek.

The shooting happened at around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, in the area of Highway 8 and Fruitland Road.

Police said multiple shots were fired and emergency crews found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital with critical injuries but later died, police said.

Investigators said several vehicles were involved in the shooting, with two remaining at the scene.

In an update on Friday, police said the victim was just 16 years old. Neither his identity nor information on arrests or possible suspects was released.

Police are asking people to check their dashcam and surveillance footage from that time frame and area and to contact them.

