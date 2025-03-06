Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in early morning Surrey crash

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 6, 2025 1:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Early morning crash kills 1 person in Surrey'
Early morning crash kills 1 person in Surrey
Surrey police confirm one person has been killed in a crash Thursday morning at 144th Street and 56th Avenue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Surrey on Thursday morning.

The Surrey Police Service said they were called to 144 Street and Highway 10/56 Avenue at approximately 7 a.m.

Despite life-saving medical interventions by Surrey Fire Service and BCEHS, one person was declared dead at the scene. Another person was seriously injured and transported to hospital.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and, at this early stage, the primary contributing factor is unknown, police said.

Trending Now

Highway 10/56 Avenue is currently closed westbound from 148 street and 144 Street is closed southbound at 57 Avenue.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information, including dashcam footage, they are asked to call Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-18170.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices