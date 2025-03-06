1 dead, 1 seriously injured in early morning Surrey crash

See more sharing options

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Surrey on Thursday morning.

The Surrey Police Service said they were called to 144 Street and Highway 10/56 Avenue at approximately 7 a.m.

Despite life-saving medical interventions by Surrey Fire Service and BCEHS, one person was declared dead at the scene. Another person was seriously injured and transported to hospital.



The cause of the collision remains under investigation and, at this early stage, the primary contributing factor is unknown, police said.

Highway 10/56 Avenue is currently closed westbound from 148 street and 144 Street is closed southbound at 57 Avenue.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information, including dashcam footage, they are asked to call Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-18170.