Winnipeg Sea Bears re-sign guard Alex Campbell

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have brought back the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s all-time games played leader.

The Sea Bears re-signed veteran guard Alex Campbell for the 2025 campaign on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Campbell returns for a second season in Winnipeg after becoming the first Canadian in league history to reach 1,000 career points last year.

He has eight years of professional experience and 99 career CEBL regular season games under his belt. He averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 21 contests in 2024.

“Bringing Alex back was a top priority for us,” said head coach and general manager Mike Taylor in a media release. “His veteran presence, ability to perform in high-pressure situations and commitment to our team culture make him an invaluable asset both on and off the court. He brings an incredible veteran presence and is tenacious on defence, making him a key component of our team’s identity.”

Campbell has also played for the Vancouver Bandits, Fraser Valley Bandits and Saskatchewan Rattlers, while getting named the CEBL Championship Weekend MVP in 2019.

“I’m excited to be back and continue building on what we started last season,” said Campbell. “I’m committed to bringing championship-caliber basketball to Winnipeg because this city truly deserves it. I’ll be playing for my brother, the late Chad Posthumus, every step of the way.”

The Sea Bears tip off the 2025 season with their home opener on May 16.