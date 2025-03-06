Maritime cities racing to figure out what’s next as U.S. tariffs take hold

Send this page to someone via email

As U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs take hold, port cities in the Maritimes are racing to figure out what’s next.

Officials are grappling with a 25 per cent tariff on exports to the U.S., while Canada imposes matching retaliatory measures.

A Chamber of Commerce report had recently identified Saint John as the most vulnerable Canadian city, reporting it would be the hardest hit by tariffs.

The city is home to Canada’s largest oil refinery — exporting 80 per cent of its output to the U.S. It’s also a major exporter for seafood and lumber.

Now, the focus is on securing new markets both within Canada and internationally.

“We’ve got the port that’s ramping up, highest tides in the world. We have three class-one railways — one that goes all the way to Mexico,” said Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon.

“From what I’m hearing, goods on that train could go back and forth and they will not be subject to tariffs because they will not be stopping in the U.S., per se. So, we have a lot going on here.”

In Nova Scotia, Halifax has been identified as one of the least affected cities by the tariffs.

However, Mayor Andy Fillmore says the city still has a role to play.

“It’s really important that we all send the right signal right now and that is that we can contend with our economy from within the borders of Canada,” he said.

Fillmore says while a spike in prices and possible layoffs are expected, he’s committed to keeping taxes flat, easing business regulations and making life more affordable for locals.

For more on this story, watch the video above.