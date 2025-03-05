Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

19 arrested in sweep of northern Manitoba communities, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The revolving door of high-risk offenders'
The revolving door of high-risk offenders
RELATED: Release, re-offend, re-arrest and repeat. It's the cycle for many high risk offenders. Teagan Rasche looks at why they're being released when they're a risk to the public – Jan 8, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A total of 19 prolific and violent offenders with active warrants were arrested over three days in northern Manitoba, RCMP say.

Multiple RCMP units along with Winnipeg police officers visited the region beginning Feb. 25, where they made arrests in Garden Hill, St. Theresa Point, and Wasagamack First Nations.

“The goals we have set out for our unit are simple,” said RCMP Sgt. James Ries.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“(To) take as many prolific and violent offenders off the streets as possible to make these communities feel safer.

“Once again, I believe we’ve accomplished this with the number of accused we removed from the communities. Yes, we still have a lot of work to do but we’re up for the challenge.”

The Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit ran the operation, and continues to investigate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say'
New online resource targets Manitoba’s violent offenders, police say
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices