19 arrested in sweep of northern Manitoba communities, RCMP say

A total of 19 prolific and violent offenders with active warrants were arrested over three days in northern Manitoba, RCMP say.

Multiple RCMP units along with Winnipeg police officers visited the region beginning Feb. 25, where they made arrests in Garden Hill, St. Theresa Point, and Wasagamack First Nations.

“The goals we have set out for our unit are simple,” said RCMP Sgt. James Ries.

“(To) take as many prolific and violent offenders off the streets as possible to make these communities feel safer.

“Once again, I believe we’ve accomplished this with the number of accused we removed from the communities. Yes, we still have a lot of work to do but we’re up for the challenge.”

The Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit ran the operation, and continues to investigate.

