Canada

Nova Scotia premier pushing for momentum on Canadian free trade

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2025 2:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. industries brace for impact of U.S. tariffs, union warns 40K jobs could be affected'
N.S. industries brace for impact of U.S. tariffs, union warns 40K jobs could be affected
Workers in industries like steel, fisheries and forestry are all holding their breath in Nova Scotia as the impacts of tariffs from the U.S. start to take shape. The Nova Scotia Federation of Labour warns almost 40,000 jobs could be impacted. Ella MacDonald reports
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he is looking to build momentum on freeing up trade within Canada, as the country deals with tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Houston told reporters today that while the country’s premiers acknowledge trade barriers have to come down, he was “less than impressed” with the urgency of some unnamed trade ministers during a meeting in Toronto on Friday.

The premier, who is also Nova Scotia’s trade minister, says some advocated for a lengthy study of provincial regulations, something he characterized as “way out of touch with what’s necessary in this moment.”

Still, Houston believes progress can be made in eliminating trade barriers, adding that Nova Scotia will continue to lead the way.

Houston’s Progressive Conservative government tabled legislation last week that would eliminate trade barriers with provinces that pass similar legislation.

So far, he says Ontario is most supportive of Nova Scotia’s move, along with British Columbia, while provinces such as Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are also looking at the proposal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

