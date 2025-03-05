SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Premier Scott Moe to announce Saskatchewan’s Trump tariff response

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 2:14 pm
2 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference before the 2024-2025 Saskatchewan budget is presented. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference before the 2024-2025 Saskatchewan budget is presented. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY/JJF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is set to provide details on his response to U.S. President Donald Trump‘s tariffs, which came into effect Tuesday.

Moe is set to speak at 2:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Moe and his cabinet met to discuss options just one day after Trump levelled tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian goods heading south, along with a 10 per cent levy on energy.

On social media Tuesday, Moe said Trump’s tariffs are unnecessary and will lead to steep “self-inflicted” price increases for goods and job losses on both sides of the border.

The Saskatchewan NDP, however, want to know why Moe’s government didn’t have a response ready despite knowing for weeks of the planned tariffs.

“How is it that every other premier saw the tariff train rolling down the tracks, and yet our government is nowhere to be found?” NDP jobs and economy critic Aleana Young told reporters Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is not a time for cowards. Saskatchewan cannot be last to the front lines of this fight, and yet here we are.”

NDP Leader Carla Beck is calling for Saskatchewan to follow the lead of other provinces by pulling American liquor from store shelves and preparing to support workers and businesses in sectors likely to feel the brunt of the trade war.

Trending Now

“Saskatchewan jobs are on the line,” Beck said in a statement Wednesday. “The government needs to get back to work, put politics aside, and start acting like leaders.”

Moe is facing pressure to act from other premiers, as Ontario’s Doug Ford said Tuesday that Moe’s government should stop selling potash, uranium and oil to the United States and instead find different markets.

Moe hasn’t addressed the call but said American farmers rely on Saskatchewan’s potash and that the tariffs will only make it more expensive, which will make groceries south of the border more expensive.

Moe said the government will work to expand trade opportunities with other countries and within Canada.

More to come…

