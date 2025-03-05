Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police response questioned when 2 men die after being Tasered during well-being checks

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2025 12:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two deaths in Halifax after mental health wellness checks'
Two deaths in Halifax after mental health wellness checks
Advocates are calling for reform to policing after the second death in a week while someone was in custody of Halifax Regional Police. Both incidents came following mental health wellness checks. Jake Webb reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two men in Halifax have died in the span of less than one week after they were Tasered by police, who said both men were in mental health distress.

Criminologists say the deaths are a reminder that police are rarely the appropriate people to respond to mental health crises, and that conducted energy weapons can be lethal.

On Feb. 22, a 25-year-old man died in Halifax police custody after officers found him “experiencing a mental health crisis,” and Tasered him when he allegedly became aggressive.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Six days later, police say a 37-year-old man who was having a “mental health episode” and became aggressive with officers also died in custody after he was Tasered.

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating both incidents.

Temitope Oriola, a criminology and sociology professor at the University of Alberta who has studied police use of conducted energy weapons, says these two fatalities should make Halifax city officials reconsider having police respond to people in mental health distress.

Story continues below advertisement

Oriola says police are not adequately trained to de-escalate mental health crisis situations, and there’s no way for officers to know if the volts of electricity that Tasers or stun guns emit may kill someone.

Marcus Sibley, an assistant criminology professor at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, agrees and says research indicates that police use force more often on people in mental health crises than on people who are not in mental distress.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices