Canada

Ontario coach charged after ‘violent outburst’ over referee call during kids’ hockey game

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 5, 2025 10:35 am
1 min read
Youth hockey View image in full screen
Youth hockey players prepare to take the ice during the 2024 NHL All-Star Youth Hockey Jamboree Celebration at St. Michael's College School Arena on Feb. 3, 2024 in Toronto. A 42-year-old minor hockey coach is facing charges after a disturbance with a referee during a game involving seven-year-olds. Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images
Woodstock police say a coach has been charged following a “violent outburst” over a referee call at a hockey game being played by seven-year-olds.

Police said officers were called to a rink on Saturday at around 8:45 a.m. after city arena staff called them for help.

“The disturbance occurred during a 7-year-olds hockey game when the coach argued a call with the referee, challenging the official’s decision,” police said.

The force said the confrontation escalated when the coach “began shouting profanities at the referee, prompting the game to be stopped.”

The referee then decided to eject the coach from the game, police said. The coach then “continued to cause a scene” by shouting and refusing to leave the building, prompting a phone call to police.

Police said officers escorted the coach to the dressing room to gather his belongings.

But the situation escalated as the coach continued to be disruptive and began yelling at spectators, police said.

“Police began to escort the male out, when he became violent,” the force said. “In a violent outburst, he physically resisted officers and began swinging his arms, leading to a confrontation.”

Officers were then forced to physically restrain the coach after he assaulted them, police said.

A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including two counts of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and causing a disturbance.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining sportsmanship and respect, especially in youth sports, where the conduct of coaches and spectators can set an example for young athletes,” police said.

Information surrounding the referee’s call and the location of the rink were not released.

Anyone with video of the incident is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

