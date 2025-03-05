Manitoba legislature resumes, government prepares budget as tariff fallout looms

Send this page to someone via email

Politicians are set to return to the Manitoba legislative chamber Wednesday amid economic fallout from U.S. tariffs and ongoing challenges in provincial health care.

Premier Wab Kinew says tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump will be a “serious economic headwind” as the NDP government prepares its spring budget.

He says one priority is protecting jobs during the uncertainty and that tax deferrals for businesses announced this week will help.

The province has run deficits in every year but two since 2009, and the government has promised to balance the budget before the next election in 2027.

It has already seen that plan challenged because of some departments, most notably Health, running over budget this fiscal year.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Several bills are expected to be introduced, including one to enshrine school nutrition programs in law and another to make it harder for landlords to raise rents above provincial guidelines.

Story continues below advertisement

One political analyst says the government will continue to face public expectations to fulfil promises to improve health care and address inflation, despite its fiscal challenges and the effects of U.S. tariffs.

“I think there’s still a concern about affordability. I think there’s still the concern about health care, correcting problems in the health-care system,” said Christopher Adams, an adjunct professor of political studies at the University of Manitoba.

Opinion polls have suggested Kinew’s New Democrats continue to enjoy strong support from voters.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives are still rebuilding after losing the October 2023 election. They are to elect a new leader in April, after the resignation of former premier Heather Stefanson more than a year ago.