Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba legislature resumes, government prepares budget as tariff fallout looms

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2025 8:09 am
1 min read
Premier Wab Kinew and members of his NDP caucus stand outside the legislative building for a press conference in Winnipeg on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Politicians are returning to the Manitoba legislative chamber today amid the economic fallout from U.S. tariffs and ongoing challenges in provincial health care. View image in full screen
Premier Wab Kinew and members of his NDP caucus stand outside the legislative building for a press conference in Winnipeg on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Politicians are returning to the Manitoba legislative chamber today amid the economic fallout from U.S. tariffs and ongoing challenges in provincial health care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politicians are set to return to the Manitoba legislative chamber Wednesday amid economic fallout from U.S. tariffs and ongoing challenges in provincial health care.

Premier Wab Kinew says tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump will be a “serious economic headwind” as the NDP government prepares its spring budget.

He says one priority is protecting jobs during the uncertainty and that tax deferrals for businesses announced this week will help.

The province has run deficits in every year but two since 2009, and the government has promised to balance the budget before the next election in 2027.

It has already seen that plan challenged because of some departments, most notably Health, running over budget this fiscal year.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Several bills are expected to be introduced, including one to enshrine school nutrition programs in law and another to make it harder for landlords to raise rents above provincial guidelines.

Story continues below advertisement

One political analyst says the government will continue to face public expectations to fulfil promises to improve health care and address inflation, despite its fiscal challenges and the effects of U.S. tariffs.

“I think there’s still a concern about affordability. I think there’s still the concern about health care, correcting problems in the health-care system,” said Christopher Adams, an adjunct professor of political studies at the University of Manitoba.

Trending Now

Opinion polls have suggested Kinew’s New Democrats continue to enjoy strong support from voters.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives are still rebuilding after losing the October 2023 election. They are to elect a new leader in April, after the resignation of former premier Heather Stefanson more than a year ago.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Premier Kinew stresses long-term goal as U.S. tariffs battle continues'
Manitoba Premier Kinew stresses long-term goal as U.S. tariffs battle continues
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices