1 arrested after wellness check, reports of shots fired at Langley home

One person was taken into police custody after Mounties responded to a wellness check and reports of shots fired at a home in Langley, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

Langley RCMP say officers were on their way to check on the wellbeing of a person at a home on 236 Street south of 47 Avenue around 3 p.m. when they received multiple calls of gunshots heard in the same area.

Several RCMP officers were joined by members of the Integrated Emergency Response Team and Integrated Police Dog Services.

A shelter-in-place advisory was put into effect for people living in the area.

“One person has been taken into Police custody and I can confirm that there is no ongoing threat to the public,” Sgt. Zynal Sharoom wrote in a press release sent Tuesday evening, adding no one was hurt.

The shelter-in-place advisory has now been lifted, but people can expect to see officers in the area as they continue their investigation.

Langley RCMP said they would not be releasing further details on Tuesday.