Kelowna transitional housing touted as successful as dozens find permanent homes

Send this page to someone via email

Bryan Garson moved into Kelowna, B.C.’s, first tiny home community last March, shortly after it opened.

Step Place is a 60-unit transitional housing development that supports people experiencing homelessness.

“I don’t feel homeless now because I have a key to my door,” Garson said. “It makes you feel human again.”

The 47-year-old man said he was unhoused for about three years due to some tough life circumstances.

“I don’t ever want to experience it again,” Garson told Global News.

Now after months at Step Place, Garson will soon be moving into permanent housing.

He was recently approved for a rent supplement through BC Housing and Interior Health and is now waiting to be connected to suitable housing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Oh I can’t wait just to have my own private bathroom, my own window, my own sofa, a place to relax and call home,” he stated.

According to the John Howard Society, which operates the site, 39 people have moved into permanent housing since Step Place opened on Feb. 29, 2024.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The operator credited the success on the on-site supports helping people along the way.

“It’s not just housing. It’s housing with intentional layers of programming,” said Patricia Bacon, CEO of the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay.

Bacon cited individualized case management, employment and life skill development, mental health support and access to treatment among the programs offered at the site.

“It’s a robust program here,” Bacon said.

1:50 Quiet support for controversial Vancouver housing plan

Trailside transitional housing on Highway 97 is also reporting success.

Story continues below advertisement

It opened in May of 2024 and according to its operator, Turning Points Collaborative Society, 24 people have since secured some type of permanent housing.

Work towards the creation of another tiny home community is also underway on Appaloosa Road in the northern part of Kelowna.

The 60-unit development will be operated by a social services organization called Connective.

It’s slated to be completed later this year with the same intention of helping previously unhoused people move into long-term housing.

“People were languishing in shelters and we just needed to interrupt that,” said Bacon. “It can’t be that if you go into shelter, you are forever stuck in shelter and now we have changed that narrative.”

Garson said the transitional housing has given him renewed hope for the future and has prompted him to set his own future goals.

“To get back to work, take care of myself and live a nice quiet life in my house and see my son,” he said.

4:11 Increasing housing supply alone won’t solve Canada’s affordability crisis