Crime

Victim of ‘brazen’ Surrey shooting had connections to organized crime: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 4, 2025 4:16 pm
1 min read
Police on scene of reported fatal shooting on Surrey/Delta border
WATCH: A man is dead after a shooting in a Surrey shopping plaza parking lot Monday night. Aaron McArthur has the latest.
The victim of a shooting along the Surrey/Delta boundary on Monday evening has been identified as 29-year-old Jaskaran Singh Minhas.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team’s (IHIT) newly established Integrated Gang Homicide Team (IGHT) said in a statement that Minhas was known to police and is believed to have connections to organized crime.

“This was a targeted, brazen shooting in a high-traffic area,” Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT said in a statement. “Those involved displayed a complete disregard for public safety.”

“This shooting has the hallmarks of a targeted, gang-related homicide and the IGHT will be taking lead. We believe there are at least two suspects involved and investigators are working diligently to identify all parties. Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and canvassing for video.”

IGHT investigators said a burnt vehicle in Delta that was discovered shortly after the shooting is the suspect vehicle that was involved.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area of the 7900 block 120 Street, Surrey and in the area of 64 Avenue and Westview Drive, Delta, around the time of the events.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

