Class complexity to be included in Sask. teachers’ contract, arbitration board rules

The binding arbitration board has ruled that class complexity will be included in the provincial collective bargaining agreement with Saskatchewan teachers.

The binding arbitration process between the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and the provincial government began in December 2024 after more than a year and a half of contract negotiations and job action.

The STF has argued that class size and complexity need to be included in a new contract. The province argued that that would be better decided by local school boards.

“The collective efforts of so many people throughout the province brought attention to the issues facing Saskatchewan students,” STF president Samantha Becotte said. “This is a hard-won first step to ensure these critical issues will be addressed.

“This decision is a decade in the making and will have a significant impact on students, teachers and the future of public education in Saskatchewan. I am endlessly proud of and inspired by the teachers and families of this province, and their efforts to improve learning conditions for students and working conditions for teachers.”

In its decision, the board directed the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee to agree on collective agreement language for the class complexity provisions.

The STF said if the two sides cannot come to an agreement, it will be referred back to the arbitration board.

“We welcome the chance to work with the GTBC to finalize this important language,” Becotte said. “We appreciate the dedication and professionalism the Board demonstrated throughout this process.”

A class complexity fund of $20 million per year will be in addition to all other provincial funding.

On the issue of salary, teachers have been awarded an increase of nine per cent over three years: four per cent retroactive to Sept. 1, 2023; three per cent retroactive to Sept. 1, 2024; and two per cent as of Sept. 1, 2025.

More info to come.