MLSE cuts 80 jobs in company-wide restructuring

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is cutting 80 jobs, with a number of vacant positions also impacted under a company-wide restructuring.

In a memo to employees Tuesday morning, MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley called it “an extremely difficult day.”

The cuts affect around 10 per cent of the company workforce, which has just under 1,000 full-time employees

Story continues below advertisement

An MLSE spokesman said the cuts followed an “extensive review of the company’s operations in recent months.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

MLSE owns the NHL’s Maple Leafs, NBA’s Raptors, MLS’s Toronto FC, CFL’s Argonauts and AHL’s Marlies.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2025