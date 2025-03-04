MLSE cuts 80 jobs in company-wide restructuring

TORONTO – Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is cutting 80 jobs, with a number of vacant positions also impacted under a company-wide restructuring.
In a memo to employees Tuesday morning, MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley called it “an extremely difficult day.”
The cuts affect around 10 per cent of the company workforce, which has just under 1,000 full-time employees
An MLSE spokesman said the cuts followed an “extensive review of the company’s operations in recent months.”
MLSE owns the NHL’s Maple Leafs, NBA’s Raptors, MLS’s Toronto FC, CFL’s Argonauts and AHL’s Marlies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2025
