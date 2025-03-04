SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

MLSE cuts 80 jobs in company-wide restructuring

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2025 9:41 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is cutting 80 jobs, with a number of vacant positions also impacted under a company-wide restructuring.

In a memo to employees Tuesday morning, MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley called it “an extremely difficult day.”

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says'
Toronto Raptors adding Brandon Ingram at trade deadline an ‘important step in the rebuild,’ GM says

The cuts affect around 10 per cent of the company workforce, which has just under 1,000 full-time employees

Story continues below advertisement

An MLSE spokesman said the cuts followed an “extensive review of the company’s operations in recent months.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

MLSE owns the NHL’s Maple Leafs, NBA’s Raptors, MLS’s Toronto FC, CFL’s Argonauts and AHL’s Marlies.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2025

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices