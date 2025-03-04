SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Trump tariffs: How financial markets are responding

By Elaine Kurtenbach The Associated Press
Posted March 4, 2025 8:09 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump confirms 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico to start Tuesday'
Trump confirms 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico to start Tuesday
RELATED: Trump confirms 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico to start Tuesday
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

European and Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday after a new round of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump took effect.

China hit back at Washington’s move to raise tariffs by 20% across the board with higher duties of up to 15 per cent on U.S. farm exports.

Germany’s DAX slipped 1.8 per cent to 22,733.26 while in Paris the CAC 40 declined 1.1 per cent to 8,108.71. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.4 per cent to 8,837.92.

The future for the S&P 500 rose 0.1% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.2 per cent to 37,331.18, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.4 per cent to 22,922.16. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.2 per cent higher to 3,324.21.

Story continues below advertisement

South Korea’s Kospi gave up 0.2 per cent to 2,528.92. Taiwan’s Taiex shed 0.7 per cent, while Bangkok’s SET lost 1.1 per cent.

On Monday, the S&P 500 dropped 1.8 per cent after Trump said there was “no room left” for negotiations that could lower the tariffs that took effect Tuesday for imports from Canada and Mexico. Trump had already delayed the tariffs once before to allow more time for talks.

Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Impact of U.S. policies on Canadians'
Money Matters: Impact of U.S. policies on Canadians

The Dow dropped 1.5 per cent and the Nasdaq composite slumped 2.6 per cent.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Chinese tariffs on American beef, corn, soy and other farm products announced Tuesday expanded the potential impact of Trump’s trade tactics, said Francis Lun, CEO of Geo Securities in Hong Kong.

“I don’t think China will buy any more U.S. farm products. The orders will go to South America,” Lun said. “I think all in all, it’s a lose-lose situation. Nobody gains anything.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Investors had hoped Trump would choose a less painful path for global trade. Monday’s loss shaved the S&P 500’s gain since Election Day down to just over 1% from a peak of more than 6%. That rally had been built largely on hopes for policies from Trump that would strengthen the U.S. economy and businesses.

After the S&P 500 set a record  last month following a parade of fatter-than-expected profit reports from big U.S. companies, the market began diving following weaker-than-expected reports  on the U.S. economy, including a couple showing U.S. households are getting much more pessimistic  about inflation because of the threat of tariffs.

The latest such report arrived Monday on U.S. manufacturing. Overall activity is still growing, but not by quite as much as economists had forecast. Perhaps more discouragingly, manufacturers are seeing a contraction in new orders. Prices, meanwhile, rose amid discussions about who will pay for Trump’s tariffs.

The market’s recent slump has hit Nvidia  and some other formerly high-flying areas of the market particularly hard. They fell even more Monday, with Nvidia down 8.8% and Elon Musk’s Tesla  down 2.8%.

In other dealings early Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 93 cents to $67.44 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude gave up $1.10 to $70.52 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 149.86 Japanese yen from 149.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.0519 from $1.0488.

Story continues below advertisement

Bitcoin fell to about $83,900, according to CoinDesk, down 8.7%.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices