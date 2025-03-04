Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. budget 2025: Drivers to get $110 ICBC rebate in budget short on frills

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 4, 2025 4:54 pm
1 min read
Loonies View image in full screen
Canadian dollar coins are displayed in Montreal, Friday, January 30, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A year after the BC NDP made affordability the centerpiece of its pre-election budget, the government has unveiled a far more modest package of new spending amid U.S. tariffs.

Ahead of the 2025 budget, Premier David Eby announced the government would scrap its centrepiece affordability measure, a $1,000 per household grocery rebate.

“It is true that this is not a budget that has splashy new announcements. It’s not that,” Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said Tuesday.

“This is about us really focusing our spending and protecting core services for British Columbians and protecting things that people really care about: health care, education, safety in our streets.”

That leaves a new ICBC rebate as the most eye-catching affordability measure in the government’s fiscal plan.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The $110 rebate is forecast to cost the province $410 million. The province is also freezing ICBC rates at least through 2026.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Eby says B.C.’s will retaliate to Trump tariffs by immediately targeting red state liquor products'
Eby says B.C.’s will retaliate to Trump tariffs by immediately targeting red state liquor products
Trending Now

The other key measure this year is an increase to subsidies for low-income renters of $75 million in 2025, climbing to $150 million in the following years.

That includes raising the income threshold for the family-focused Rental Assistance Program from $40,000 to $60,000 and boosting the supplement from $400 to $700 per month.

The Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) is also raising its income threshold from $37,240 to $40,000, with the average supplement climbing from $261 to $337 per month.

Another $172 million over three years has been earmarked to provide services to an estimated 2,700 additional children with autism.

The budget also provides a boost of $1.6 billion over three years to income and disability assistance, though the increased funding is due largely to population growth and does not represent a hike in payments to individuals.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices